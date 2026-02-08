Michigan vs Ohio State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 8

The Michigan Wolverines (21-1, 11-1 Big Ten) will try to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-7, 7-5 Big Ten) on February 8, 2026 at Value City Arena.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 8, 2026

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Value City Arena

Michigan vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan win (63.9%)

Michigan vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Ohio State has compiled a 10-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Ohio State is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 7-10 ATS record Michigan puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

The Wolverines have a better record against the spread at home (7-5-0) than they do in away games (1-5-0).

The Buckeyes have performed better against the spread away (4-4-0) than at home (5-7-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference play, Michigan is 4-8-0 this year.

Ohio State has beaten the spread six times in 12 Big Ten games.

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been victorious in 19, or 95%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Wolverines have won 15 of 16 games when listed as at least -521 or better on the moneyline.

Ohio State has been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. Ohio State has finished 2-5 in those games.

The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline underdog of +385 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 83.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan outscores opponents by 22.5 points per game (scoring 91.4 per game to rank fifth in college basketball while giving up 68.9 per outing to rank 63rd in college basketball) and has a +494 scoring differential overall.

Yaxel Lendeborg's team-leading 14.3 points per game ranks 357th in the country.

Ohio State's +203 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.2 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 73 per contest (162nd in college basketball).

Bruce Thornton's team-leading 19.4 points per game rank him 46th in the nation.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by 10.9 boards on average. They collect 38.6 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.7 per outing.

Lendeborg averages 7.2 rebounds per game (ranking 131st in college basketball) to lead the Wolverines.

The Buckeyes rank 248th in the country at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 28.5 their opponents average.

Devin Royal's 5.6 rebounds per game lead the Buckeyes and rank 383rd in the nation.

Michigan ranks 14th in college basketball by averaging 109.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is seventh in college basketball, allowing 82.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Buckeyes average 106.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (26th in college basketball), and allow 94.7 points per 100 possessions (192nd in college basketball).

