Texas Tech vs West Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 8

Big 12 play features the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-6, 6-3 Big 12) on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8, 6-4 Big 12) on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 8, 2026

1 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Arena: WVU Coliseum

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (59.2%)

Before you bet on Sunday's Texas Tech-West Virginia spread (Texas Tech -4.5) or total (136.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 10-12-0 ATS this season.

West Virginia has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, West Virginia is 1-3 against the spread compared to the 5-9 ATS record Texas Tech racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered six times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered two times in five opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Mountaineers have been better at home (8-6-0) than on the road (2-3-0).

Texas Tech is 5-4-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, West Virginia is 5-5-0 this season.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has won in 13, or 81.2%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Red Raiders have been victorious 11 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 or better on the moneyline.

West Virginia has won three of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, the Mountaineers have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games).

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech outscores opponents by 8.9 points per game (scoring 82.9 per game to rank 58th in college basketball while giving up 74 per contest to rank 192nd in college basketball) and has a +197 scoring differential overall.

Texas Tech's leading scorer, JT Toppin, is seventh in the country scoring 21.8 points per game.

West Virginia's +159 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by seven points per game) is a result of putting up 70.3 points per game (313th in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

Honor Huff is ranked 228th in the nation with a team-high 15.8 points per game.

The 34.5 rebounds per game the Red Raiders average rank 78th in college basketball, and are 3.4 more than the 31.1 their opponents collect per outing.

Toppin is seventh in college basketball action with 10.6 rebounds per game to lead the Red Raiders.

The Mountaineers win the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. They are recording 31.7 rebounds per game (215th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.4.

Harlan Obioha averages 5.1 rebounds per game (546th in college basketball) to lead the Mountaineers.

Texas Tech ranks 48th in college basketball with 104.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 149th in college basketball defensively with 93.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Mountaineers' 97 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 193rd in college basketball, and the 87.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 40th in college basketball.

