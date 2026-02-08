NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 8

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the New York Knicks squaring off against the Boston Celtics.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Celtics (62.90% win probability)

Celtics (62.90% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-3.5)

Celtics (-3.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Celtics -156, Knicks +132

Celtics -156, Knicks +132 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (77.32% win probability)

Heat (77.32% win probability) Spread: Heat (-11)

Heat (-11) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Heat -461, Wizards +360

Heat -461, Wizards +360 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Raptors (82.39% win probability)

Raptors (82.39% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-8)

Raptors (-8) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Raptors -319, Pacers +250

Raptors -319, Pacers +250 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, SportsNet

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (74.25% win probability)

Timberwolves (74.25% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-8.5)

Timberwolves (-8.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -330, Clippers +265

Timberwolves -330, Clippers +265 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, FDSSC

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.