Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 8

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 8, 2026

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Coverage: FDSIN and SportsNet

The Indiana Pacers (13-39) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (31-22) on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at Scotiabank Arena as 8-point underdogs. The contest airs at 3 p.m. ET on FDSIN and SportsNet. The point total in the matchup is 224.5.

Raptors vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -8 224.5 -319 +250

Raptors vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (82.4%)

Raptors vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 26 times in 53 games with a set spread.

The Pacers have played 52 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

This season, Raptors games have hit the over 22 times out of 52 chances.

Pacers games this season have gone over the point total 21 times in 52 opportunities (40.4%).

Toronto has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 10 times in 27 games at home, and it has covered 16 times in 26 games when playing on the road.

The Raptors have gone over the over/under in 12 of 27 home games (44.4%), compared to 10 of 26 road games (38.5%).

This season, Indiana is 17-11-0 at home against the spread (.607 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-15-0 ATS (.375).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 46.4% of the time at home (13 of 28), and 33.3% of the time away (eight of 24).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.3 points, 5.6 assists and 8.3 boards.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 17.1 points, 4.4 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 52.7% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Jamal Shead is averaging 7 points, 1.9 boards and 5.5 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.7 points for the Pacers, plus 6.8 rebounds and 4 assists.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.4 points, 2.9 boards and 7.5 assists. He is also sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

The Pacers receive 10.2 points per game from Jarace Walker, plus 4.4 boards and 2 assists.

The Pacers are getting 8.5 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Jay Huff.

The Pacers are getting 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

