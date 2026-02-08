Wizards vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 8

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

The Miami Heat (27-26) visit the Washington Wizards (14-37) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The Wizards are 11-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The point total is set at 235.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -11 235.5 -461 +360

Wizards vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (77.3%)

Wizards vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have put together a record of 30-22-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 22-29-0 against the spread this year.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 28 times out of 51 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have eclipsed the over/under 26 times in 51 opportunities (51%).

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 14 times in 26 games when playing at home, and it has covered 16 times in 27 games when playing on the road.

Looking at point totals, the Heat hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 14 times in 26 opportunities this season (53.8%). In road games, they have hit the over 14 times in 27 opportunities (51.9%).

Against the spread, Washington has been better at home (12-14-0) than away (10-15-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 13 of 26) than on the road (52%, 13 of 25).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Norman Powell is averaging 23 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the field.

Andrew Wiggins averages 15.8 points, 4.9 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 11.1 points, 0.6 assists and 9.1 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Bub Carrington averages 10.1 points for the Wizards, plus 3.6 boards and 4.6 assists.

Per game, Justin Champagnie provides the Wizards 7.6 points, 5.7 boards and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Wizards are getting 7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Will Riley.

Anthony Gill averages 2.3 points, 1.6 boards and 0.3 assists. He is sinking 55.8% of his shots from the floor.

