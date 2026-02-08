Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 8

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 8, 2026

Sunday, February 8, 2026 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ABC

The New York Knicks (33-19) will look to Jalen Brunson (ninth in the league scoring 27.1 points per game) when they try to beat Jaylen Brown (fourth in the NBA with 29.5 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (34-18) on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at TD Garden. The Knicks are 3.5-point road underdogs in the game, which begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5 points.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -3.5 214.5 -156 +132

Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (62.9%)

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Celtics are 29-22-1 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have played 52 games, with 27 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 19 times.

Knicks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 25 times in 52 opportunities (48.1%).

When playing at home, Boston has a worse record against the spread (12-13-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (17-9-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Celtics hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total nine times in 25 opportunities this season (36%). In road games, they have hit the over 10 times in 27 opportunities (37%).

Against the spread, New York has performed better at home (19-8-0) than away (8-16-1).

Looking at the over/under, Knicks games have finished over more often at home (13 of 27, 48.1%) than on the road (12 of 25, 48%).

Celtics Leaders

Brown averages 29.5 points, 7 boards and 4.7 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 4.2 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 63.7% from the field (fifth in NBA).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Brunson's numbers on the season are 27.1 points, 3.3 boards and 6.1 assists per contest. He is draining 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is making 50% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

The Knicks receive 16.6 points per game from OG Anunoby, plus 5.5 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Knicks are receiving 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Josh Hart.

