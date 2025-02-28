FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 28

There is one game on Friday's schedule that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as No. 20 Purdue is clashing with UCLA, with the opening tip at 8 p.m. ET. In the article below, we provide our pick and prediction for this matchup.

Read through our betting preview for college basketball's action today.

Purdue vs. UCLA

  • Matchup: UCLA Bruins at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (70.66% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-5.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: March 1
  • TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Purdue vs. UCLA with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup