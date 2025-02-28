NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 28
There is one game on Friday's schedule that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as No. 20 Purdue is clashing with UCLA, with the opening tip at 8 p.m. ET. In the article below, we provide our pick and prediction for this matchup.
Read through our betting preview for college basketball's action today.
Purdue vs. UCLA
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (70.66% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-5.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: March 1
- TV Channel: FOX
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
