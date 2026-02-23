Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 23

A matchup between No. 8 Kansas and No. 2 Houston at 9 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Monday's slate, which features two games involving teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. For picks and predictions for each matchup, continue reading.

North Carolina vs. Louisville

Matchup: No. 21 Louisville Cardinals at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 21 Louisville Cardinals at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Winner: North Carolina (59.32% win probability)

North Carolina (59.32% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-2.5)

Louisville (-2.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 24

February 24 TV Channel: ESPN

Kansas vs. Houston

Matchup: No. 2 Houston Cougars at No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 2 Houston Cougars at No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (50.08% win probability)

Kansas (50.08% win probability) Spread: Houston (-2.5)

Houston (-2.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 24

February 24 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

