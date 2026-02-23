Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Peacock and MSG

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (37-21) are 3-point underdogs against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-22) Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at Rocket Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and MSG. The point total is set at 229.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3 229.5 -166 +140

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (63%)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 25 times this season (25-33-0).

The Knicks are 29-28-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 28 times.

Knicks games this year have hit the over 48.3% of the time (28 out of 58 games with a set point total).

Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (12-18-0) than it does on the road (13-15-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 12 times in 30 opportunities this season (40%). On the road, they have hit the over 16 times in 28 opportunities (57.1%).

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .633 (19-11-0). On the road, it is .357 (10-17-1).

Knicks games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 30) than away (13 of 28) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell averages 28.6 points, 4.5 boards and 5.9 assists.

James Harden averages 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 3 made treys per game.

Evan Mobley averages 17.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 boards and 2 assists.

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.5 points, 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 46.7% from downtown (third in NBA), with 2 made treys per contest.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is also sinking 47.4% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Knicks are receiving 26.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Brunson.

The Knicks are receiving 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Mikal Bridges.

Per game, Josh Hart gets the Knicks 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

OG Anunoby averages 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

