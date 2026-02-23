Houston vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 23

The No. 2 Houston Cougars (23-4, 11-3 Big 12) visit the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (20-7, 10-4 Big 12) in Big 12 play at Allen Fieldhouse, beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, February 23, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 23, 2026

Monday, February 23, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Houston vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (50.1%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Monday's Houston-Kansas spread (Houston -2.5) or over/under (137.5 points).

Houston vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas has put together a 17-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Kansas is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 13-11 ATS record Houston racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Cougars have covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (57.1%). They have covered eight times in 14 games when playing at home and four times in seven games on the road.

The Jayhawks have performed better against the spread at home (8-5-0) than away (5-4-0) this year.

Houston is 8-6-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 action, Kansas is 8-6-0 this year.

Houston vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has come away with 19 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Cougars have been victorious 18 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas has put together a 5-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).

The Jayhawks are 4-3 (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 59% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +415 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.4 points per game. It is putting up 77.4 points per game to rank 148th in college basketball and is allowing 62.0 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

Kingston Flemings is 172nd in the nation with a team-high 16.6 points per game.

Kansas puts up 76.9 points per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per outing (53rd in college basketball). It has a +224 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Flory Bidunga is ranked 324th in the country with a team-high 14.6 points per game.

The 33.0 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 119th in the nation, and are 4.2 more than the 28.8 their opponents pull down per outing.

Chris Cenac Jr. is 82nd in college basketball play with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The 35.7 rebounds per game the Jayhawks accumulate rank 37th in the nation, 3.1 more than the 32.6 their opponents record.

Bidunga tops the Jayhawks with 9.3 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball).

Houston's 103.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 63rd in college basketball, and the 82.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

The Jayhawks put up 99.1 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball), while giving up 88.4 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball).

