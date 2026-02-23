Raptors vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

Raptors vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSOK and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (34-23) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder (44-14) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSOK and TSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Raptors vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -1.5 217.5 -130 +110

Raptors vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (60.8%)

Raptors vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 29-28-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 57 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 32 times out of 57 chances this season.

The Raptors have gone over the point total 38.6% of the time this season (22 of 57 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread on the road (14-12-1) than it has at home (15-16-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Thunder hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 15 times in 31 opportunities this season (48.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 17 times in 27 opportunities (63%).

This season, Toronto is 11-18-0 at home against the spread (.379 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-10-0 ATS (.643).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over more often at home (12 of 29, 41.4%) than on the road (10 of 28, 35.7%).

Thunder Leaders

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.4 points, 8.8 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (third in league).

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.3 points, 2.5 assists and 3.1 boards.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 9.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 64.6% from the field.

Isaiah Joe is averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Raptors Leaders

Brandon Ingram averages 22 points for the Raptors, plus 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Per game, Immanuel Quickley gives the Raptors 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is sinking 52.5% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Raptors are getting 6.9 points, 2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Jamal Shead.

The Raptors get 18 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

