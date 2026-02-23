Lakers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSFL

The Los Angeles Lakers (34-22) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (30-26) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and FDSFL. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.

Lakers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -6.5 227.5 -235 +194

Lakers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (60.7%)

Lakers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 29 times in 56 games with a set spread.

The Magic are 23-33-0 against the spread this season.

Lakers games have gone over the total 31 times this season.

Magic games this year have eclipsed the over/under 51.8% of the time (29 out of 56 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread on the road (16-13-0) than it has at home (13-13-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Lakers hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 27 opportunities this season (66.7%). In away games, they have hit the over 13 times in 29 opportunities (44.8%).

This season, Orlando is 13-15-0 at home against the spread (.464 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-18-0 ATS (.357).

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have gone over more frequently at home (15 of 28, 53.6%) than away (14 of 28, 50%).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 32.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.5 assists.

LeBron James averages 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 13 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 66.6% from the floor (second in league).

Austin Reaves is averaging 25.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 20.1 points, 4.2 boards and 4.1 assists. He is also sinking 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Paolo Banchero averages 21.5 points, 8.4 boards and 5 assists. He is also making 45% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Magic get 15.9 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 4 boards and 3.9 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 48.7% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Tristan da Silva averages 8.6 points, 3.4 boards and 1.2 assists. He is sinking 42.6% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

