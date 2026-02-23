Suns vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

Suns vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBCS-BOS, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Boston Celtics (37-19) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (33-25) on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at PHX Arena. The contest airs at 9 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup's over/under is 210.5.

Suns vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6.5 210.5 -250 +205

Suns vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (55.7%)

Suns vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have compiled a 32-23-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Suns are 35-21-2 this year.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 58 chances this season.

The Suns have eclipsed the over/under 43.1% of the time this year (25 of 58 games with a set point total).

In home games, Boston has a worse record against the spread (13-14-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-9-1).

In terms of point totals, the Celtics hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total 10 times in 27 opportunities this season (37%). On the road, they have hit the over 11 times in 29 opportunities (37.9%).

Phoenix has performed better against the spread away (17-10-1) than at home (18-11-1) this year.

Suns games have finished above the over/under less often at home (11 times out of 30) than on the road (14 of 28) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.2 points, 7 boards and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 17 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 17.6 points, 4.2 boards and 5.4 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 9.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie averages 13.4 points for the Suns, plus 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 8.1 boards and 1 assists per game. He is draining 64.2% of his shots from the field (fourth in league).

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 4.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 41.3% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Per game, Oso Ighodaro gets the Suns 5.7 points, 4.6 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Ryan Dunn averages 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is draining 42.4% of his shots from the field.

