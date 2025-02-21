FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 21

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Friday, there are two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 12 Michigan and No. 14 Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to play out? Find out below.

To pick up an edge ahead of today's college basketball, read our odds breakdown below.

Villanova vs. Marquette

  • Matchup: No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats
  • Projected Winner: Marquette (52.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Marquette (-1.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Michigan vs. Michigan State

  • Matchup: No. 14 Michigan State Spartans at No. 12 Michigan Wolverines
  • Projected Winner: Michigan (61.27% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan (-2.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • TV Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

