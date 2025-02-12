Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 12

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 2 Duke and Cal at 9 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting info you need to get an edge.

Villanova vs. St. John's

Matchup: No. 12 St. John's Red Storm at Villanova Wildcats

No. 12 St. John's Red Storm at Villanova Wildcats Projected Winner: St. John's (52.80% win probability)

St. John's (52.80% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-3.5)

St. John's (-3.5) Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: February 12

February 12 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Winner: Ole Miss (72.45% win probability)

Ole Miss (72.45% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-4.5)

Ole Miss (-4.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 13

February 13 TV Channel: SEC Network

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (86.11% win probability)

Texas Tech (86.11% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-15.5)

Texas Tech (-15.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 13

February 13 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Duke vs. Cal

Matchup: California Golden Bears at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

California Golden Bears at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (94.53% win probability)

Duke (94.53% win probability) Spread: Duke (-23.5)

Duke (-23.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 13

February 13 TV Channel: ACC Network

Missouri vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at No. 15 Missouri Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 15 Missouri Tigers Projected Winner: Missouri (77.57% win probability)

Missouri (77.57% win probability) Spread: Missouri (-8.5)

Missouri (-8.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 13

February 13 TV Channel: SEC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

