Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 12
Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 2 Duke and Cal at 9 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.
There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting info you need to get an edge.
Villanova vs. St. John's
- Matchup: No. 12 St. John's Red Storm at Villanova Wildcats
- Projected Winner: St. John's (52.80% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-3.5)
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
South Carolina vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Winner: Ole Miss (72.45% win probability)
- Spread: Ole Miss (-4.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Winner: Texas Tech (86.11% win probability)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-15.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Duke vs. Cal
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (94.53% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-23.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Missouri vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at No. 15 Missouri Tigers
- Projected Winner: Missouri (77.57% win probability)
- Spread: Missouri (-8.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 13
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
