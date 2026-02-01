Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 1
No. 5 Nebraska and No. 9 Illinois play at 4 p.m. ET, which is one of four games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.
Florida vs. Alabama
- Matchup: No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 19 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (75.92% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-8.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- TV Channel: ABC
Maryland vs. Purdue
- Matchup: No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Winner: Purdue (91.44% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-14.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- TV Channel: CBS
Kansas State vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Iowa State (80.46% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-12.5)
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- TV Channel: FOX
Nebraska vs. Illinois
- Matchup: No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Winner: Nebraska (69.36% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-1.5)
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
