Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 1

No. 5 Nebraska and No. 9 Illinois play at 4 p.m. ET, which is one of four games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

For a breakdown of all the big games in college basketball today, check out our betting odds preview below.

Florida vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 19 Florida Gators

No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 19 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (75.92% win probability)

Florida (75.92% win probability) Spread: Florida (-8.5)

Florida (-8.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Florida vs. Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maryland vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins

No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins Projected Winner: Purdue (91.44% win probability)

Purdue (91.44% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-14.5)

Purdue (-14.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Maryland vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas State vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats

No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Winner: Iowa State (80.46% win probability)

Iowa State (80.46% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-12.5)

Iowa State (-12.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Kansas State vs. Iowa State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nebraska vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (69.36% win probability)

Nebraska (69.36% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-1.5)

Illinois (-1.5) Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: February 1

February 1 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Nebraska vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!