Raptors vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

Raptors vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Jazz+, KJZZ, and SportsNet

The Utah Jazz (15-34) are heavy underdogs (-11) as they look to break a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (29-21) on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 6 p.m. ET on Jazz+, KJZZ, and SportsNet. The matchup's point total is 234.5.

Raptors vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -11 234.5 -450 +350

Raptors vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (79.2%)

Raptors vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 25 times in 50 games with a set spread.

In the Jazz's 49 games this season, they have 25 wins against the spread.

This season, 20 of the Raptors' games have gone over the point total out of 49 chances.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 30 of 49 opportunities (61.2%).

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread on the road (16-10-0) than it has at home (9-15-0).

The Raptors have gone over the over/under in 10 of 24 home games (41.7%), compared to 10 of 26 road games (38.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.556, 15-12-0 record) than away (.455, 10-12-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (70.4%, 19 of 27) than on the road (50%, 11 of 22).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.9 points, 3.7 assists and 5.9 boards.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.8 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 boards.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 11 points, 5.1 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Jamal Shead is averaging 7.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 27.4 points, 7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Jazz.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 11.2 points, 10.1 boards and 5 assists. He is also making 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is making 48.2% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Collier averages 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He is sinking 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Brice Sensabaugh provides the Jazz 12.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

