Nebraska vs Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

The Illinois Fighting Illini (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) will try to extend a 10-game win streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) on February 1, 2026 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Illinois vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska win (69.4%)

Before you bet on Sunday's Illinois-Nebraska spread (Illinois -1.5) or over/under (151.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Illinois vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered 13 times in 21 chances against the spread this season.

Nebraska has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

Illinois (11-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (61.1%) than Nebraska (4-0) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 12 games when playing at home, and they've covered four times in five games when playing on the road.

The Cornhuskers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-7-0). On the road, it is 1.000 (6-0-0).

Illinois has six wins against the spread in 10 conference games this season.

Nebraska has covered the spread eight times in 10 Big Ten games.

Illinois vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win 12 times (85.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Fighting Illini have been victorious 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or shorter on the moneyline.

Nebraska has won 75% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-1).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -110 or longer, the Cornhuskers have gone 3-1 (75%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois' +352 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 85 points per game (30th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (50th in college basketball).

Keaton Wagler is 97th in college basketball with a team-high 17.7 points per game.

Nebraska has a +316 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.1 points per game. It is putting up 80.5 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and is allowing 65.4 per contest to rank 21st in college basketball.

Pryce Sandfort's 17.4 points per game leads Nebraska and ranks 115th in the country.

The Fighting Illini are ninth in the country at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.7 more than the 27.6 their opponents average.

David Mirkovic paces the team with 8.2 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball play).

The Cornhuskers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. They are recording 33.6 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.5.

Berke Buyuktuncel paces the Cornhuskers with 6.1 rebounds per game (271st in college basketball).

Illinois scores 109.8 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball), while giving up 88.2 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball).

The Cornhuskers rank 37th in college basketball with 105.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 25th defensively with 85.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

