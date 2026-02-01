Iowa State vs Kansas State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

The Iowa State Cyclones (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (10-11, 1-7 Big 12) on February 1, 2026 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Before making an informed wager on Iowa State-Kansas State matchup (in which Iowa State is a 12.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 154.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Sunday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered 12 times in 21 matchups with a spread this season.

Kansas State has put together an 8-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Kansas State covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Cyclones have fared worse when playing at home, covering six times in 12 home games, and three times in five road games.

This season, the Wildcats are 3-10-0 at home against the spread (.231 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-3-0 ATS (.500).

Iowa State has five wins against the spread in eight conference games this year.

Kansas State has two Big 12 wins against the spread this year.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been victorious in 14, or 87.5%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cyclones have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -1205 or better.

Kansas State has been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. Kansas State has gone 2-8 in those games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +720 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 92.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +444 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.1 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 65 per outing (17th in college basketball).

Iowa State's leading scorer, Milan Momcilovic, is 66th in college basketball scoring 18.6 points per game.

Kansas State has a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. It is putting up 82.7 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and is giving up 79.5 per outing to rank 318th in college basketball.

Kansas State's leading scorer, PJ Haggerty, is fifth in the country, putting up 23 points per game.

The Cyclones win the rebound battle by 6.4 boards on average. They collect 33.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 112th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.2 per outing.

Joshua Jefferson tops the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball action).

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 190th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 33.

Haggerty is 511th in the country with 5.2 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Iowa State's 109.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in college basketball, and the 82.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 10th in college basketball.

The Wildcats rank 146th in college basketball with 99.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 223rd defensively with 95.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!