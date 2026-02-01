FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

    On Sunday in the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks are playing the Vegas Golden Knights.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

    Ducks vs Golden Knights Game Info

    • Anaheim Ducks (28-23-3) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-14)
    • Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026
    • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
    • Coverage: ESPN

    Ducks vs Golden Knights Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Ducks (-110)Golden Knights (-110)6.5Ducks (-1.5)

    Ducks vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Ducks win (55.7%)

    Ducks vs Golden Knights Puck Line

    • The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals against the Golden Knights. The Ducks are +210 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -265.

    Ducks vs Golden Knights Over/Under

    • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Golden Knights on Feb. 1, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

    Ducks vs Golden Knights Moneyline

    • Vegas is a -110 underdog on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a -110 favorite at home.

