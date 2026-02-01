NHL
Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1
On Sunday in the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks are playing the Vegas Golden Knights.
Ducks vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (28-23-3) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-14)
- Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Ducks vs Golden Knights Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Ducks win (55.7%)
Ducks vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals against the Golden Knights. The Ducks are +210 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -265.
Ducks vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Golden Knights on Feb. 1, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Ducks vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Vegas is a -110 underdog on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a -110 favorite at home.