Purdue vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

The Purdue Boilermakers (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (8-12, 1-8 Big Ten) on February 1, 2026 at XFINITY Center.

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Arena: XFINITY Center

Purdue vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (91.4%)

Before you wager on Sunday's Purdue-Maryland spread (Purdue -13.5) or total (148.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Purdue vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue has compiled a 9-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Maryland has covered eight times in 20 chances against the spread this season.

As a 13.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Maryland is 2-4 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record Purdue puts up as a 13.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Boilermakers have fared worse when playing at home, covering four times in 12 home games, and three times in six road games.

The Terrapins' winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (4-5-0). On the road, it is .429 (3-4-0).

Purdue has three wins against the spread in 10 conference games this season.

Maryland is 3-6-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this year.

Purdue vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has come away with 13 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Boilermakers have been a -1299 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Maryland has gone 1-11 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 8.3% of those games).

The Terrapins have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +760 or longer in five chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Purdue has a 92.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Purdue vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

With 77.3 points scored per game and 70.4 points conceded last season, Purdue was 82nd in the nation offensively and 126th defensively.

Purdue collected 29.9 rebounds per game and gave up 28.2 boards last season, ranking 300th and 28th, respectively, in the nation.

At 15.9 assists per game last season, Purdue was 42nd in the country.

Last season, Purdue was 62nd in the country in turnovers committed (9.9 per game) and 176th in turnovers forced (11.3).

With 81.1 points per game on offense, Maryland ranked 26th in college basketball last year. At the other end of the court, it gave up 67.2 points per contest, which ranked 45th in college basketball.

Maryland pulled down 33.4 boards per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

Last year Maryland ranked 124th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.2 per game.

With 9.7 turnovers per game, Maryland ranked 45th in the nation. It forced 13.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 47th in college basketball.

