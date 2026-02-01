Florida vs Alabama College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

SEC action on Sunday will see the the No. 19 Florida Gators (15-6, 6-2 SEC) host the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (14-6, 4-3 SEC) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Florida vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (76.2%)

Before placing a bet on Sunday's Florida-Alabama spread (Florida -6.5) or total (173.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Florida vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

In home games, the Gators own a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-1-0).

The Crimson Tide's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (4-6-0). On the road, it is .500 (2-2-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Florida is 6-2-0 this year.

Alabama is 3-4-0 against the spread in SEC games this season.

Florida vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has won in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Gators have a mark of 8-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -334 or better on the moneyline.

Alabama has won two of the five games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (40%).

The Crimson Tide have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +265 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 77% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Florida was the fifth-best squad in college basketball (84.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 91st (69.6 points conceded per game).

Florida was the second-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (39) and ranked 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4) last year.

Last season Florida was ranked 61st in the nation in assists with 15.4 per game.

Florida committed 10.6 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.1 per game, ranking 129th and 197th, respectively, in college basketball.

Alabama had to rely on its offense, which ranked best in college basketball (90.7 points per game), last year, as it ranked third-worst in college basketball defensively with only 81.3 points allowed per contest.

Alabama ranked third-best in the nation by pulling down 38.8 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 290th in college basketball (33 allowed per contest).

With 17.1 assists per game, Alabama was 13th-best in college basketball in the category.

Last year Alabama committed 12.1 turnovers per game (267th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10 turnovers per contest (305th-ranked).

