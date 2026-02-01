Florida vs Alabama College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1
SEC action on Sunday will see the the No. 19 Florida Gators (15-6, 6-2 SEC) host the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (14-6, 4-3 SEC) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
Florida vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Sunday, February 1, 2026
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Florida vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction
Prediction: Florida win (76.2%)
Before placing a bet on Sunday's Florida-Alabama spread (Florida -6.5) or total (173.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.
Florida vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Florida has compiled an 11-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- Alabama has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.
- In home games, the Gators own a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-1-0).
- The Crimson Tide's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (4-6-0). On the road, it is .500 (2-2-0).
- Against the spread, in conference action, Florida is 6-2-0 this year.
- Alabama is 3-4-0 against the spread in SEC games this season.
Florida vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Florida has won in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.
- The Gators have a mark of 8-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -334 or better on the moneyline.
- Alabama has won two of the five games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (40%).
- The Crimson Tide have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +265 or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 77% chance of walking away with the win.
Florida vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison
- Offensively, Florida was the fifth-best squad in college basketball (84.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 91st (69.6 points conceded per game).
- Florida was the second-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (39) and ranked 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4) last year.
- Last season Florida was ranked 61st in the nation in assists with 15.4 per game.
- Florida committed 10.6 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.1 per game, ranking 129th and 197th, respectively, in college basketball.
- Alabama had to rely on its offense, which ranked best in college basketball (90.7 points per game), last year, as it ranked third-worst in college basketball defensively with only 81.3 points allowed per contest.
- Alabama ranked third-best in the nation by pulling down 38.8 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 290th in college basketball (33 allowed per contest).
- With 17.1 assists per game, Alabama was 13th-best in college basketball in the category.
- Last year Alabama committed 12.1 turnovers per game (267th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10 turnovers per contest (305th-ranked).
