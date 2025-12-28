Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 28

With two games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between Pepperdine and No. 7 Gonzaga at 8 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Who do we project to emerge victorious? Review our picks and predictions below.

Texas Tech vs. Winthrop

Matchup: Winthrop Eagles at No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Winthrop Eagles at No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (86.92% win probability)

Texas Tech (86.92% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-17.5)

Texas Tech (-17.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: TNT

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Pepperdine Waves

No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Pepperdine Waves Projected Winner: Gonzaga (93.48% win probability)

Gonzaga (93.48% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-28.5)

Gonzaga (-28.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: December 29

December 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

