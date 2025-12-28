FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 28

With two games on Sunday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between Pepperdine and No. 7 Gonzaga at 8 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Who do we project to emerge victorious? Review our picks and predictions below.

Read through our betting preview for college basketball's action today.

Texas Tech vs. Winthrop

Bet on Texas Tech vs. Winthrop with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga

  • Matchup: No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Pepperdine Waves
  • Projected Winner: Gonzaga (93.48% win probability)
  • Spread: Gonzaga (-28.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: December 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup