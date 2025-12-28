Gonzaga vs Pepperdine College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-1, 0-0 WCC) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Pepperdine Waves (5-8, 0-0 WCC) on December 28, 2025 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Arena: Firestone Fieldhouse

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (93.5%)

Before you place a wager on Gonzaga-Pepperdine matchup (in which Gonzaga is a 28.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 152.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Sunday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga is 9-4-0 ATS this season.

Pepperdine has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Pepperdine covers the spread when it is a 28.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Gonzaga covers as a favorite of 28.5 or more (75%).

In home games last season, the Bulldogs had a worse record against the spread (4-10-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-4-0).

The Waves' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). Away, it is .750 (3-1-0).

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Gonzaga was second-best in the country offensively (86.4 points scored per game) and ranked 107th on defense (69.9 points conceded).

Gonzaga was 47th in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and 47th in rebounds conceded (28.9) last season.

Gonzaga was best in the nation in assists (19.7 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Gonzaga was 25th-best in the nation in committing them (9.3 per game) last season. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Last season Pepperdine averaged 73.1 points per game (199th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 76.6 points per contest (306th-ranked).

Pepperdine averaged 31.5 rebounds per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.4 rebounds per contest (265th-ranked).

Pepperdine ranked 46th in the nation with 15.8 assists per game.

Pepperdine averaged 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (274th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!