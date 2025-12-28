Texas Tech vs Winthrop College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-3) take the court against the Winthrop Eagles (8-6) on December 28, 2025.

Texas Tech vs. Winthrop Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 28, 2025

2 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Winthrop Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech win (86.9%)

If you plan to place a wager on Texas Tech-Winthrop outing (in which Texas Tech is a 17.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 165.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Sunday's game.

Texas Tech vs. Winthrop: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Winthrop has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Texas Tech covers the spread when it is a 17.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Winthrop covers as an underdog of 17.5 or more (100%).

Against the spread last year, the Red Raiders played worse when played at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Eagles have a better winning percentage at home (.667, 2-1-0 record) than away (.571, 4-3-0).

Texas Tech vs. Winthrop: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has come away with seven wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Red Raiders have not lost in five games this year when favored by -3030 or better on the moneyline.

Winthrop has been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Eagles have played as a moneyline underdog of +1200 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 96.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas Tech vs. Winthrop Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech's +108 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by nine points per game) is a result of scoring 83.5 points per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 74.5 per outing (207th in college basketball).

JT Toppin's team-leading 21.6 points per game ranks 12th in college basketball.

Winthrop outscores opponents by 15.7 points per game (posting 90.3 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and conceding 74.6 per contest, 210th in college basketball) and has a +220 scoring differential.

Winthrop's leading scorer, Logan Duncomb, is 212th in college basketball, averaging 15.8 points per game.

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. They record 34.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 123rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.6 per outing.

Toppin tops the team with 10.5 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball action).

The Eagles prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 7.8 boards. They are collecting 37.6 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.8.

Duncomb is 108th in the nation with 7.5 rebounds per game, leading the Eagles.

Texas Tech's 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 69th in college basketball, and the 93.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 204th in college basketball.

The Eagles rank 31st in college basketball with 108.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 128th defensively with 89.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

