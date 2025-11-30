Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 30

On Sunday, there is one game on the schedule involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a contest between No. 20 Texas Tech and Wyoming at 3 p.m. ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.

If you're seeking additional betting info for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with odds for each of the important games.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at No. 20 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Wyoming Cowboys at No. 20 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (91.81% win probability)

Texas Tech (91.81% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-20.5)

Texas Tech (-20.5) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Texas Tech vs. Wyoming with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!