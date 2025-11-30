Texas Tech vs Wyoming College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) face the Wyoming Cowboys (6-1) on November 30, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (91.8%)

Before placing a wager on Sunday's Texas Tech-Wyoming spread (Texas Tech -20.5) or over/under (153.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.

Wyoming has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Red Raiders sported a worse record against the spread at home (10-8-0) than they did in road games (7-3-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Cowboys performed better at home (7-7-0) than on the road (6-7-0) last season.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been named as the moneyline favorite four times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Red Raiders have been a -4545 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Wyoming has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Cowboys have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1600 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas Tech has a 97.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech has a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. It is putting up 82.1 points per game to rank 111th in college basketball and is giving up 71.4 per outing to rank 142nd in college basketball.

JT Toppin is 14th in college basketball with a team-leading 21.3 points per game.

Wyoming outscores opponents by 18.1 points per game (posting 87 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and conceding 68.9 per outing, 97th in college basketball) and has a +127 scoring differential.

Leland Walker's 12.6 points per game paces Wyoming and ranks 594th in college basketball.

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. They record 36.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 68th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.6 per contest.

Toppin's 11.3 rebounds per game lead the Red Raiders and rank fifth in college basketball play.

The Cowboys pull down 40 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.4 boards per game.

Khaden Bennett leads the Cowboys with 5.7 rebounds per game (403rd in college basketball).

Texas Tech averages 100.3 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball), while allowing 87.2 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball).

The Cowboys rank 80th in college basketball with 104 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th defensively with 82.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

