NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 21
There are three games on Thursday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 22 St. John's squaring off against No. 13 Baylor (at 7:00 PM ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.
To gain an edge ahead of today's college basketball, read our betting preview below.
Indiana vs. UNC Greensboro
- Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Winner: Indiana (71.28% win probability)
- Spread: Indiana (-16.5)
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 21
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on Indiana vs. UNC Greensboro with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!