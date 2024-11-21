Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 21

There are three games on Thursday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 22 St. John's squaring off against No. 13 Baylor (at 7:00 PM ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.

To gain an edge ahead of today's college basketball, read our betting preview below.

Indiana vs. UNC Greensboro

Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

UNC Greensboro Spartans at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers Projected Winner: Indiana (71.28% win probability)

Indiana (71.28% win probability) Spread: Indiana (-16.5)

Indiana (-16.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

