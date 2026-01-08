Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 8
On Thursday, there are three games on the schedule involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a contest between No. 8 Gonzaga and Santa Clara at 11:30 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game in the article below.
If you're looking for additional betting information for today in college basketball, we have you covered with betting odds for all the big games.
Michigan State vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (79.83% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-12.5)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: January 8
- TV Channel: BTN
Illinois vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Winner: Illinois (97.55% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-21.5)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: January 9
- TV Channel: BTN
Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara
- Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos at No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (85.15% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-14.5)
- Time: 11:30 p.m. ET
- Date: January 9
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
