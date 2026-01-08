FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 8

On Thursday, there are three games on the schedule involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a contest between No. 8 Gonzaga and Santa Clara at 11:30 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game in the article below.

If you're looking for additional betting information for today in college basketball, we have you covered with betting odds for all the big games.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern

  • Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans
  • Projected Winner: Michigan State (79.83% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan State (-12.5)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 8
  • TV Channel: BTN

Illinois vs. Rutgers

  • Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Projected Winner: Illinois (97.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Illinois (-21.5)
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 9
  • TV Channel: BTN

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

  • Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos at No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs
  • Projected Winner: Gonzaga (85.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Gonzaga (-14.5)
  • Time: 11:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 9
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

