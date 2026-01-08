Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 8

On Thursday, there are three games on the schedule involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a contest between No. 8 Gonzaga and Santa Clara at 11:30 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game in the article below.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (79.83% win probability)

Michigan State (79.83% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-12.5)

Michigan State (-12.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: January 8

January 8 TV Channel: BTN

Illinois vs. Rutgers

Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (97.55% win probability)

Illinois (97.55% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-21.5)

Illinois (-21.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: January 9

January 9 TV Channel: BTN

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos at No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Santa Clara Broncos at No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (85.15% win probability)

Gonzaga (85.15% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-14.5)

Gonzaga (-14.5) Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET Date: January 9

January 9 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

