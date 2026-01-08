Michigan State vs Northwestern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

The Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) will host the Northwestern Wildcats (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) after winning four home games in a row.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (80.4%)

To help you make an informed wager on Michigan State-Northwestern matchup (in which Michigan State is a 12.5-point favorite and the total is set at 142.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered eight times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

Northwestern has put together a 4-10-0 record against the spread this year.

The Spartans sported a worse record against the spread at home (10-6-0) than they did on the road (7-2-0) last season.

The Wildcats performed better against the spread away (6-5-0) than at home (8-9-0) last season.

Michigan State is 3-1-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been named as the moneyline favorite 11 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Spartans have not lost in six games this year when favored by -1099 or better on the moneyline.

Northwestern has lost all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Wildcats have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +680 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 91.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

At 77.7 points scored per game and 67.1 points allowed last season, Michigan State was 78th in the nation on offense and 44th on defense.

Michigan State was the 10th-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (36.7) and ranked 28th in rebounds conceded (28.2) last season.

Last season Michigan State was 24th-best in the country in assists with 16.5 per game.

Michigan State was 135th in the nation in turnovers per game (10.7) and 265th in turnovers forced (10.4) last year.

With 72.4 points per game on offense, Northwestern was 218th in the nation last year. Defensively, it ceded 69.2 points per contest, which ranked 85th in college basketball.

Northwestern pulled down 30.6 rebounds per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.8 rebounds per contest (153rd-ranked).

Northwestern put up 14.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 105th in the country.

Northwestern ranked 25th-best in the country by committing just 9.3 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 67th in college basketball (12.6 per contest).

