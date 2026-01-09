Wizards vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

Wizards vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, MNMT, and WVUE

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-31) will attempt to stop a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (10-26) on Friday, January 9, 2026 at Capital One Arena as just 2.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, MNMT, and WVUE. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5.

Wizards vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -2.5 239.5 -136 +116

Wizards vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wizards win (56.6%)

Wizards vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have put together a 21-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have played 36 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

This season, Pelicans games have hit the over 21 times out of 36 chances.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 19 of 36 opportunities (52.8%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home, covering 14 times in 23 home games, and seven times in 16 road games.

When playing at home, the Pelicans eclipse the over/under 60.9% of the time (14 of 23 games). They've hit the over in 43.8% of games on the road (seven of 16 contests).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (8-10-0). Away, it is .389 (7-11-0).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (11 times out of 18) than on the road (eight of 18) this season.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Derik Queen averages 12.9 points, 7.2 boards and 4.1 assists, shooting 49.5% from the field.

Jeremiah Fears averages 14.2 points, 3.6 boards and 3.1 assists.

Zion Williamson is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Jordan Poole is averaging 16.1 points, 1.8 boards and 3.6 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 17.4 points for the Wizards, plus 7.8 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Wizards get 15 points per game from Kyshawn George, plus 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The Wizards receive 9.5 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 3.8 boards and 4.4 assists.

The Wizards receive 10 points per game from Marvin Bagley III, plus 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists.

The Wizards are getting 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Justin Champagnie.

