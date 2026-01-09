Warriors vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (8-29) visit the Golden State Warriors (20-18) after losing six straight road games. The Warriors are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, January 9, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -13.5 228.5 -699 +500

Warriors vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (77.5%)

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Warriors are 16-21-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 12-23-2 this year.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 37 chances this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 16 of 37 opportunities (43.2%).

Golden State has a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-8-1) than it does on the road (8-13-0).

The Warriors have gone over the over/under in nine of 17 home games (52.9%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 12 of 21 matchups (57.1%).

This year, Sacramento is 5-12-1 at home against the spread (.278 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-11-1 ATS (.368).

Kings games have gone above the over/under 38.9% of the time at home (seven of 18), and 47.4% of the time away (nine of 19).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III averages 19.7 points, 5.5 boards and 4.8 assists.

Stephen Curry averages 28.8 points, 4 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.7 made treys per contest (first in NBA).

Brandin Podziemski averages 11.8 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.6 points, 5.8 boards and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Moses Moody is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 14.5 points for the Kings, plus 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings are getting 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Per game, Zach LaVine provides the Kings 20.2 points, 3 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings are getting 10.5 points, 6.4 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Maxime Raynaud.

