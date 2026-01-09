Nuggets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: FDSSE, ALT, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network

The Atlanta Hawks (18-21) are just 2-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets (25-12) at Ball Arena on Friday, January 9, 2026. The game tips at 9 p.m. ET on FDSSE, ALT, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -2 237.5 -132 +112

Nuggets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (68.5%)

Nuggets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Nuggets have compiled a 22-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 19-20-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 24 times out of 39 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 21 times in 39 opportunities (53.8%).

Denver sports a better record against the spread at home (9-6-0) than it does in away games (13-9-0).

The Nuggets have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 10 of 15 home matchups (66.7%). In away games, they have hit the over in 14 of 22 games (63.6%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .389 (7-11-0). On the road, it is .571 (12-9-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have gone over eight of 18 times at home (44.4%), and 13 of 21 on the road (61.9%).

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray averages 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Peyton Watson is averaging 12.7 points, 1.6 assists and 4.7 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 41.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 18.4 points, 1.4 assists and 5.9 boards.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He is also sinking 52% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Per game, Onyeka Okongwu provides the Hawks 16.2 points, 7.8 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1 block.

The Hawks get 11.7 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 6.5 boards and 6.1 assists.

Per game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker provides the Hawks 20.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Zaccharie Risacher's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 3.3 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

