Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 9

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, January 9, 2026

Friday, January 9, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE, FDSOK, NBA TV, and WMC-TV

The Oklahoma City Thunder (31-7) face the Memphis Grizzlies (16-21) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, January 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE, FDSOK, NBA TV, and WMC-TV. The matchup's point total is 231.5.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -4.5 231.5 -178 +150

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (63.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 19-19-0 record against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies are 16-20-1 against the spread this season.

This season, 19 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 37 chances.

Grizzlies games this year have hit the over on 14 of 37 set point totals (37.8%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread at home (11-10-0) than it has in road affairs (8-9-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 11 times in 21 opportunities this season (52.4%). In road games, they have hit the over eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

This year, Memphis is 8-10-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-10-1 ATS (.421).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over eight of 18 times at home (44.4%), and six of 19 on the road (31.6%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 54.8% from the field and 39.8% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.2 points, 1.6 assists and 8.3 boards.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 64.4% from the field.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.5 points, 3.1 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.1 steals (second in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 boards and 1.9 assists for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies get 13.9 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.7 boards and 2.9 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 13.7 points per game from Cedric Coward, plus 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Per game, Cam Spencer gives the Grizzlies 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Grizzlies are receiving 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jock Landale.

