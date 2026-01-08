Gonzaga vs Santa Clara College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

A pair of streaking teams square off when the Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-1, 4-0 WCC) host the Santa Clara Broncos (13-4, 4-0 WCC) on January 8, 2026. The Bulldogs will put their nine-game win streak on the line against the Broncos, who have won four straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (85.2%)

To help you make an informed wager on Gonzaga-Santa Clara contest (in which Gonzaga is a 14.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 164.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Thursday's game.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Santa Clara has compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bulldogs covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered four times in 14 games when playing at home, and they covered six times in 10 games on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Broncos have a better winning percentage at home (.571, 4-3-0 record) than on the road (.500, 2-2-0).

Gonzaga has two wins against the spread in conference play this season.

Santa Clara has two WCC wins against the spread this season.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (91.7%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -1695 or better.

Santa Clara has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Broncos have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +890 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 94.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Gonzaga was the second-best squad in the country (86.4 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 107th (69.9 points conceded per game).

Last season, Gonzaga was 47th in college basketball in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 47th in rebounds allowed (28.9).

Last season Gonzaga was best in the country in assists with 19.7 per game.

Gonzaga was the 25th-best team in the nation in turnovers per game (9.3) and 140th in turnovers forced (11.7) last year.

Santa Clara was led by its offense last season, as it ranked 21st-best in the nation by scoring 81.9 points per game. It ranked 209th in college basketball in points allowed (73 per contest).

Santa Clara was 43rd in college basketball with 34.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 99th with 30 rebounds allowed per contest.

Santa Clara was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it delivered 17.3 per game (eighth-best in college basketball).

Santa Clara committed 11.2 turnovers per game (186th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest (197th-ranked).

