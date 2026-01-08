Illinois vs Rutgers College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 8

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) on January 8, 2026 at State Farm Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Thursday, January 8, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (97.6%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Illinois (-21.5) versus Rutgers on Thursday. The total is set at 146.5 points for this game.

Illinois vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Rutgers has put together a 5-10-0 record against the spread this year.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 21.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Rutgers covers as an underdog of 21.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Fighting Illini did a better job covering the spread in home games (10-7-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-5-0).

Last season, the Scarlet Knights were 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). On the road, they were 4-7-0 ATS (.364).

Rutgers has won twice against the spread in Big Ten play this year.

Illinois vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in eight games this season and has come away with the win six times (75%) in those contests.

The Fighting Illini have been listed as a favorite of -7692 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Rutgers has a 2-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Scarlet Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +2200 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 98.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois has a +265 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.9 points per game. It is putting up 87.1 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and is allowing 68.2 per contest to rank 65th in college basketball.

Keaton Wagler's 15.4 points per game lead Illinois and are 247th in the nation.

Rutgers' -34 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.3 points per game (307th in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per outing (158th in college basketball).

Tariq Francis is 286th in college basketball with a team-high 14.9 points per game.

The Fighting Illini record 39.4 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while conceding 27.6 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 11.8 boards per game.

David Mirkovic averages 8.4 rebounds per game (ranking 57th in college basketball) to lead the Fighting Illini.

The Scarlet Knights pull down 32.2 rebounds per game (224th in college basketball), compared to the 31.5 of their opponents.

Emmanuel Ogbole averages 6.9 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball) to lead the Scarlet Knights.

Illinois' 110.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in college basketball, and the 86.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 53rd in college basketball.

The Scarlet Knights rank 314th in college basketball averaging 90.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 210th, allowing 93.3 points per 100 possessions.

