Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 4

No. 4 UConn and Marquette face off at 2 p.m. ET, which is one of two games on Sunday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. See all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

If you're looking for additional betting information for today in college basketball, we have you covered with odds for each of the important matchups.

UConn vs. Marquette

Matchup: Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 4 UConn Huskies

Marquette Golden Eagles at No. 4 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (94.66% win probability)

UConn (94.66% win probability) Spread: UConn (-19.5)

UConn (-19.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: January 4

January 4 TV Channel: NBC

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount

Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions at No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Loyola Marymount Lions at No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (93.11% win probability)

Gonzaga (93.11% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-23.5)

Gonzaga (-23.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 5

January 5 TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

