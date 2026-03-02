76ers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

76ers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-PH, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (43-17) face the Philadelphia 76ers (33-27) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock, NBCS-PH, and FDSSW. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

76ers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -6.5 231.5 -255 +210

76ers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (58.8%)

76ers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 31 times in 60 games with a set spread.

The 76ers have played 60 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 24 times this season.

The 76ers have hit the over 53.3% of the time this year (32 of 60 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has a worse record against the spread in home games (13-11-3) than it does in away games (18-14-1).

In terms of point totals, the Spurs hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 11 times in 27 opportunities this season (40.7%). On the road, they have hit the over 13 times in 33 opportunities (39.4%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .419 (13-17-1). On the road, it is .621 (18-11-0).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over 17 of 31 times at home (54.8%), and 15 of 29 away (51.7%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 11.2 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

De'Aaron Fox averages 18.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.5 points, 4.9 boards and 6.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson averages 13 points, 5.6 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 53.9% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey provides the 76ers 29.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, VJ Edgecombe gets the 76ers 15.5 points, 5.6 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

The 76ers are receiving 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Quentin Grimes.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The 76ers are getting 6.9 points, 8.8 boards and 1 assists per game from Andre Drummond.

