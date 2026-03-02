Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Raptors vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MSG and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (35-25) host the New York Knicks (39-22) after losing three home games in a row. The Knicks are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Raptors vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1.5 223.5 -154 +130

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (54.8%)

Raptors vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a record of 31-29-1 against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 60 games this season, they have 30 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 29 times out of 60 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in 24 of 60 opportunities (40%).

New York sports a better record against the spread in home games (20-11-0) than it does in away games (11-18-1).

At home, the Knicks eclipse the total 48.4% of the time (15 of 31 games). They've hit the over in 46.7% of games on the road (14 of 30 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Toronto has a lower winning percentage at home (.387, 12-19-0 record) than on the road (.621, 18-11-0).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over more often at home (13 of 31, 41.9%) than away (11 of 29, 37.9%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26.7 points, 3.4 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 19.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.7 points, 4 assists and 4.1 boards.

Josh Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 boards and 5.2 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 36% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 boards and 5.5 assists for the Raptors.

The Raptors are receiving 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

The Raptors receive 17.5 points per game from Immanuel Quickley, plus 4.2 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Raptors are getting 11 points, 4.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili.

The Raptors are getting 18 points, 5.4 boards and 3.5 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

