Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday, March 2, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI, NBCS-BOS, and NBA TV

The Boston Celtics (40-20) square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (26-33) as 4-point favorites on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSWI, NBCS-BOS, and NBA TV. The matchup's over/under is set at 219.5.

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -4 219.5 -126 +108

Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (72.3%)

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 35-24-1 against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' 59 games this year, they have 27 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total 22 times out of 59 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 42.4% of the time (25 out of 59 games with a set point total).

In home games, Boston has a worse record against the spread (15-14-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-10-1).

The Celtics have exceeded the total in 11 of 29 home games (37.9%), compared to 11 of 31 road games (35.5%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .464 (13-15-0). On the road, it is .452 (14-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have finished over more frequently at home (15 of 28, 53.6%) than away (10 of 31, 32.3%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29 points, 7.1 boards and 5 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 assists and 4.5 boards.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 17 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 8.4 boards and 1.5 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 17 points for the Bucks, plus 4.6 boards and 5.4 assists.

The Bucks are getting 28 points, 10 boards and 5.6 assists per game from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks get 12.6 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 5.6 boards and 1.5 assists.

Bobby Portis averages 13.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is making 49% of his shots from the floor and 45.1% from 3-point range (fourth in league), with 1.9 triples per contest.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.