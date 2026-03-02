Arizona vs Iowa State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

The Arizona Wildcats (27-2, 14-2 Big 12) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (24-5, 11-5 Big 12) on March 2, 2026 at McKale Center.

Arizona vs. Iowa State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday, March 2, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Iowa State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (72.4%)

Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite over Iowa State on Monday and the total has been set at 149.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

Arizona vs. Iowa State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona is 17-12-0 ATS this season.

Iowa State is 16-13-0 ATS this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 16 games at home, and they've covered five times in nine games on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Cyclones have a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 8-8-0 record) than away (.556, 5-4-0).

Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 16 conference games this season.

Iowa State is 9-7-0 against the spread in Big 12 games this season.

Arizona vs. Iowa State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (89.5%) in those contests.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 13-1 when favored by -345 or better by bookmakers this year.

Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Cyclones have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +270 or longer.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 77.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Iowa State Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona outscores opponents by 18.5 points per game (scoring 87.1 per game to rank 12th in college basketball while allowing 68.6 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball) and has a +535 scoring differential overall.

Brayden Burries' 15.7 points per game lead Arizona and rank 239th in the nation.

Iowa State puts up 82.5 points per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (17th in college basketball). It has a +492 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 17 points per game.

Milan Momcilovic's team-leading 17.4 points per game rank him 129th in college basketball.

The Wildcats come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 12.9 boards. They are pulling down 40.4 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.5 per contest.

Tobe Awaka's 9.4 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 20th in college basketball action.

The Cyclones rank 146th in college basketball at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 more than the 28 their opponents average.

Joshua Jefferson tops the Cyclones with 7.4 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball).

Arizona's 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 29th in college basketball, and the 83.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank sixth in college basketball.

The Cyclones average 107.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in college basketball), and concede 85.2 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball).

