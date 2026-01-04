UConn vs Marquette College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

The UConn Huskies (13-1, 3-0 Big East) will look to extend a nine-game win streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-3 Big East) on January 4, 2026 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Marquette Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Marquette Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (94.6%)

Before making an informed wager on UConn-Marquette contest (in which UConn is a 19.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 145.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Sunday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UConn vs. Marquette: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Marquette has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Huskies did a better job covering the spread on the road (6-5-0) than they did in home games (8-8-0) last year.

The Golden Eagles were better against the spread at home (8-9-0) than away (5-8-0) last season.

UConn vs. Marquette: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been the moneyline favorite in nine games this season and has come away with the win eight times (88.9%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Huskies the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -4545 moneyline listed for this contest.

Marquette has been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of five times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Golden Eagles have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 97.8% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Marquette Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn outscores opponents by 17.8 points per game (scoring 79.3 per game to rank 138th in college basketball while allowing 61.5 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball) and has a +249 scoring differential overall.

Solomon Ball leads UConn, averaging 15.5 points per game (239th in the country).

Marquette has a -11 scoring differential, putting up 76.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) and conceding 77.4 (277th in college basketball).

Chase Ross paces Marquette, averaging 16.6 points per game (149th in college basketball).

The Huskies rank 131st in the country at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 7.0 more than the 27.2 their opponents average.

Alex Karaban is 453rd in college basketball action with 5.4 rebounds per game to lead the Huskies.

The Golden Eagles rank 163rd in the country at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 fewer than the 35.7 their opponents average.

Ben Gold paces the team with 6.5 rebounds per game (236th in college basketball).

UConn's 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 63rd in college basketball, and the 81.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 10th in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles put up 92.7 points per 100 possessions (285th in college basketball), while conceding 93.6 points per 100 possessions (217th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!