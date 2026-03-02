Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Warriors vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Monday, March 2, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Peacock, FDSSC, and NBCS-BA

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-31) visit the Golden State Warriors (31-29) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Chase Center, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, March 2, 2026. The Clippers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5.

Warriors vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -1.5 215.5 -116 -102

Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (71.2%)

Warriors vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have put together a 31-28-0 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 26-33-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 32 times out of 60 chances.

The Warriors have gone over the point total 58.3% of the time this season (35 of 60 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 14 times in 28 games at home, and it has covered 17 times in 31 games when playing on the road.

The Clippers have exceeded the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 28 home matchups (53.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 17 of 31 games (54.8%).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .452 (14-16-1). On the road, it is .414 (12-17-0).

Warriors games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 31) than on the road (15 of 29) this season.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 3.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

John Collins averages 13.8 points, 5.2 boards and 1 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.9 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 18 points, 5.5 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Darius Garland is averaging 18 points, 2.4 boards and 6.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists for the Warriors.

Per game, Moses Moody provides the Warriors 12 points, 3.3 boards and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Quinten Post averages 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Al Horford averages 8 points, 4.9 boards and 2.5 assists. He is draining 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

