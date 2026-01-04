Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-1, 3-0 WCC) will host the Loyola Marymount Lions (10-6, 1-2 WCC) after winning nine straight home games.

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (92.7%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Sunday's Gonzaga-Loyola Marymount spread (Gonzaga -23.5) or total (154.5 points).

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Loyola Marymount has covered nine times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

In home games last season, the Bulldogs had a worse record against the spread (4-10-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Lions had a better winning percentage at home (.500, 8-8-0 record) than away (.364, 4-7-0).

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has come away with 10 wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bulldogs have been listed as a favorite of -10000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Loyola Marymount has compiled a 1-5 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Lions have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +2400 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Gonzaga has a 99% chance of pulling out a win.

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga has a +377 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.6 points per game. It is putting up 92.2 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball and is allowing 68.6 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball.

Braden Huff's 18.8 points per game lead Gonzaga and rank 56th in the nation.

Loyola Marymount puts up 78.6 points per game (154th in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per outing (64th in college basketball). It has a +171 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Rodney Brown Jr.'s team-leading 14.9 points per game rank him 288th in the nation.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by an average of 10.9 boards. They are grabbing 38.9 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.0 per contest.

Graham Ike is 51st in college basketball play with 8.6 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

The Lions average 32.4 rebounds per game (220th in college basketball), compared to the 31.9 of their opponents.

Jalen Shelley tops the team with 6.7 rebounds per game (212th in college basketball).

Gonzaga's 110.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 16th in college basketball, and the 82.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 17th in college basketball.

The Lions' 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 144th in college basketball, and the 86.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 61st in college basketball.

