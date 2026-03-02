Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 2

With two games on Monday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 2 Arizona and No. 6 Iowa State at 9 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Who do we project to come out on top? Check out our picks and predictions below.

NC State vs. Duke

Matchup: No. 1 Duke Blue Devils at NC State Wolfpack

No. 1 Duke Blue Devils at NC State Wolfpack Projected Winner: Duke (67.43% win probability)

Duke (67.43% win probability) Spread: Duke (-9.5)

Duke (-9.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: March 3

March 3 TV Channel: ESPN

Arizona vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 2 Arizona Wildcats

No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 2 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (72.83% win probability)

Arizona (72.83% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-7.5)

Arizona (-7.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: March 3

March 3 TV Channel: ESPN

