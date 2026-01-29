Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 29

On Thursday, there are two games on the calendar involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, which includes a contest between No. 8 Iowa State and Colorado at 7 p.m. ET. Find our picks and predictions for each game in the article below.

With Thursday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting trends with our preview below.

Iowa State vs. Colorado

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (88.55% win probability)

Iowa State (88.55% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-17.5)

Iowa State (-17.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 30

January 30 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington Huskies at No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini

Washington Huskies at No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (85.35% win probability)

Illinois (85.35% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-12.5)

Illinois (-12.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 30

January 30 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

