Iowa State vs Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The Iowa State Cyclones (18-2, 5-2 Big 12) hope to extend a 14-game home win streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (12-8, 2-5 Big 12) on January 29, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (88.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Iowa State (-17.5) versus Colorado on Thursday. The total is set at 151.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has compiled an 11-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Colorado has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Cyclones have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in 11 games at home, and they've covered three times in five games when playing on the road.

The Buffaloes have performed better against the spread at home (6-7-0) than away (1-3-0) this year.

Iowa State has four wins against the spread in seven conference games this year.

Colorado has beaten the spread three times in seven Big 12 games.

Iowa State vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has come away with 13 wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cyclones have not lost in four games this year when favored by -3448 or better on the moneyline.

Colorado has won three of the eight games it was the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

The Buffaloes have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 97.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

With 80.3 points scored per game and 68.3 points allowed last year, Iowa State was 34th in the country offensively and 61st on defense.

On the boards, Iowa State was 142nd in the country in rebounds (32.7 per game) last year. It was 31st in rebounds allowed (28.3 per game).

At 15.0 assists per game last season, Iowa State was 77th in college basketball.

Last season, Iowa State was 232nd in the country in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4).

Last year Colorado put up 69.7 points per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 71.9 points per contest (176th-ranked).

Last season Colorado pulled down 31.9 boards per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Colorado dished out 14.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 141st in the country.

Colorado averaged 13.8 turnovers per game (12th-worst in college basketball), and forced 10.8 turnovers per game (225th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!