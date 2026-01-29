Hawks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and SCHN

The Atlanta Hawks (24-25) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (28-17) on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at State Farm Arena as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and SCHN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 225.5.

Hawks vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3.5 225.5 -156 +132

Hawks vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (59.9%)

Hawks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are 21-24-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hawks' 49 games this year, they have 25 wins against the spread.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 20 times out of 49 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 25 of 49 set point totals (51%).

When playing at home, Houston has a worse record against the spread (8-12-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (13-12-0).

The Rockets have gone over the total in seven of 20 home games (35%). They've done better in road games, eclipsing the total in 13 of 25 matchups (52%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results on the road (16-11-0) than at home (9-13-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over less often at home (10 of 22, 45.5%) than on the road (15 of 27, 55.6%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26.4 points, 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field.

Alperen Sengun averages 21.4 points, 9 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 22.9 points, 10.5 boards and 7.9 assists. He is also sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Hawks are getting 16.3 points, 7.9 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is draining 50.6% of his shots from the field.

The Hawks get 20.3 points per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, plus 3.5 boards and 3.5 assists.

CJ McCollum averages 18.5 points, 3.5 boards and 3.6 assists. He is draining 45.3% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

