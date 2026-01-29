Mavericks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: FDSSE, KFAA, and WSOC 9

The Charlotte Hornets (20-28) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-28) on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE, KFAA, and WSOC 9. The point total in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -4.5 228.5 -178 +150

Mavericks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (52.8%)

Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread in a matchup 28 times this season (28-20-0).

The Mavericks have played 47 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

Hornets games have gone over the total 19 times out of 47 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over 46.8% of the time (22 out of 47 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Charlotte has played worse when playing at home, covering 12 times in 22 home games, and 16 times in 26 road games.

The Hornets have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (36.4%) than road games (42.3%).

Against the spread, Dallas has been better at home (14-12-1) than away (6-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over more frequently at home (13 of 27, 48.1%) than on the road (nine of 20, 45%).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 6.1 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 34% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Kon Knueppel averages 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

LaMelo Ball averages 19 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

Moussa Diabate averages 8.4 points, 8.5 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 64.4% from the field.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.5 points, 3.5 assists and 4.4 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg provides the Mavericks 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Mavericks receive 14.7 points per game from Naji Marshall, plus 4.9 boards and 3 assists.

The Mavericks are getting 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

The Mavericks get 13.2 points per game from Max Christie, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.5 points, 3 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Brandon Williams.

