Bulls vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN+ and FDSSUN

The Chicago Bulls (23-24) are just 1-point underdogs against the Miami Heat (25-23) at United Center on Thursday, January 29, 2026. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN+ and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 241.5 points.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -1 241.5 -116 -102

Bulls vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (58.1%)

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat are 27-20-1 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 47 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 26 times out of 47 chances this season.

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under 46.8% of the time this season (22 of 47 games with a set point total).

Miami has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 13 times in 23 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 14 times in 25 opportunities in road games.

When playing at home, the Heat go over the total 52.2% of the time (12 of 23 games). They hit the over more often in away games, topping the total in 56% of games (14 of 25).

Chicago has been better against the spread at home (13-11-1) than away (10-12-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over 11 of 25 times at home (44%), and 11 of 22 on the road (50%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18 points, 2.9 assists and 9.7 rebounds.

Norman Powell is averaging 23 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins averages 15.8 points, 5 boards and 2.9 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 52.1% from the field.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.5 points, 9.6 boards and 0.5 assists, shooting 53.8% from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 17 points, 9.1 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 51.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Bulls get 14.9 points per game from Matas Buzelis, plus 5.3 boards and 2 assists.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. He is draining 55% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls receive 14.6 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 2.7 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Bulls receive 18.8 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.5 boards and 4.7 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.